Sphero’s programmable BOLT Coding Robot hits new all-time low: $117 (22% off)

Amazon offers the Sphero BOLT App-enabled Robot for $117.24 shipped. Also at Best Buy for $2 more. Saving you 22% from the usual $150 going rate, today’s offer is $6 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Standout features on BOLT include iPhone and Android control, as well as the ability to fully program the robot with either a drag-and-drop interface or even Javascript. It also sports a programmable LED matrix and other ways to inspire STEAM concepts and spark an interest in coding. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 180 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Want to enjoy much of Sphero’s coding experience but in a more affordable package? Sphero Mini enters with a $50 price tag and packs the same app-control and other programming functionality as the BOLT. You will unfortunately give up the LED matrix. But at 60% less, it’s an appealing option regardless.

We also recently included the Sphero BOLT in our roundup of favorite coding kits, saying that it “shines as one of the most programmable robots out there.”

Sphero BOLT features:

Play interactive games with this app-enabled Sphero BOLT robot. The durable 73mm sphere is scratch-resistant, so it always looks nice, and it’s sealed to protect the electronic matrix, light sensor and infrared sensor. Inductive charging powers this Sphero BOLT robot, so there’s no need to open the case or replace batteries.

