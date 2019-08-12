Bring a Takeya 1-Quart Cold Brew Coffee Maker home for $16 (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the Takeya 1-Quart Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker for $16.30 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20 or so, this is within about $1 of our previous mention. Today’s deal is roughly 20% off the going rate and the best we can find. Ideal for summertime cold brew, this maker has an airtight lid with a silicone handle, a built-in filter and a BPA-free Tritan pitcher. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you don’t want to invest in a maker, just grab some pre-made cold brew from $5.50 Prime shipped on Amazon. We also have Cuisinart’s Perfectemp Coffee Maker at the Amazon low right now: $70 (Reg. up to $100), plus even more discounted kitchenware in our Home Goods Guide.

Takeya 1-Quart Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker:

THE NEW DELUXE cold brew coffee maker is a durable BPA-Free Tritan pitcher with an airtight lid & non-slip silicone handle. It produces 4 servings of smooth cold brew with any type of coffee grounds and is less acidic than traditional coffee brewing.

THE FINE-MESH COFFEE FILTER in this cold brew coffee maker keeps grounds out of your freshly brewed pot – differing from other coffee machines. Tritan plastic withstands hot temperatures if you want a hot cup of coffee. Fits in most refrigerator doors.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!