ComiXology is currently discounting a selection of Thor digital graphic novels and comics by up to 67% with deals from under $1. With the fourth installment of the Asgardian Avenger gaining attention, now is a great time to read up on the comics that will inspire Love and Thunder. One standout from this sale is on The Mighty Thor Vol. 1: Thunder In Her Veins at $2.99. Typically selling for $9, this is the lowest we’ve seen a digital copy of the novel sell for. Collecting the first five issues of 2015’s Mighty Thor series, this comic book gives a look at the inspiration behind Taika Waititi’s decision to bring Jane Foster into the role of the Goddess of Thunder. Head below for more discounts from the Love and Thunder comics sale.

Other notable comics in today’s sale:

The Mighty Thor Vol. 1: Thunder In Her Veins synopsis:

When Dr. Jane Foster lifts the mystic hammer Mjolnir, she is transformed into the Goddess of Thunder, the Mighty Thor! Her enemies are many as Asgard descends further into chaos, and unrest threatens to spread throughout the Ten Realms. Yet she wages her greatest battle against a far more personal foe: the cancer killing her mortal form. When Loki steps back into Thor’s life, will it ease her troubles or only add to her pain? There’s no such question about Malekith as he continues to fan the flames of a looming War of Realms — when he isn’t wedding planning, that is! And as Asgard is torn apart, the skies will shake in one of the bloodiest battles of all time: It’s Thor vs. Odin like never before!

