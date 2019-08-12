TP-Link’s Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System packs smart home features at $200 ($80 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the TP-Link Deco M9 Plus 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System Two-Pack and Smart Home Hub for $199.99 shipped. Saving you 30% from the going rate, that’s $48 less than our previous mention and $7 below the lowest we’ve seen prior. TP-Link’s Deco M9 Plus can support over 100 connected devices and covers up to 4,500 square feet with Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and 1.5Gbps of throughput. This mesh system’s last perk is that it doubles as a smart home hub, allowing you to connect ZigBee, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi accessories to the routers. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 405 shoppers.

Update 8/12 @ 1:51 PM: Walmart is offering the NETGEAR Refurbished 802.11ac 1.9Gbps Wi-Fi Range Extender (EX6400-100NAR) for $39.99 shipped. Originally $140, it goes for $134 at Best Buy on sale in new condition right now and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Those looking to bring the perks of a mesh network into their current setup can instead pick up TP-Link’s RE300 802.11ac Mesh Range Extender at $37. Pairing this with an existing router will bring up to 1200MBps speeds to a second story and elsewhere in your home.

Another way to use your savings is to bring home a five-pack of three-foot Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet Cables for $10 at Amazon. Odds are you’ll need one sometime down the line, so help your future self out and stock up now.

TP-Link Deco M9 Plus Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)

5 GHz, 5 GHz, and 2.4 GHz Bands

Up to 1.5 Gb/s

Covers up to 4500 Square Feet

Advanced Deco Mesh Technology

TP-Link HomeCare

Android & iOS Compatible

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!