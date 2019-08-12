Vera Bradley lets you head back to school in style w/ 25% off backpacks, more

Head back to school in style with the Vera Bradley Flash Sale that’s offering 25% off backpacks, planners, lanyards, tech organizers and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. A great option for back to school is the Iconic Campus Backpack and it’s marked down to $109. For comparison, this backpack was originally priced at $145. I personally own this style and would highly recommend it. It easily fits your 15-inch MacBook and cushioned shoulder straps promote comfort. However, even if you’re not going back to school, this would also be a wonderful travel or diaper bag with is spacious main compartment. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Another option is the Lighten Up Daytripper Backpack that’s also on sale for $75. It includes water-repellant material, in case you run into rain and has a 15-inch MacBook compartment. Plus, you can choose from four fun color options.

Our top picks from Vera Bradley include:

