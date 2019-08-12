Add Verizon FIOS internet service from $40 to your home and get a $50 Visa card

Verizon is offering a one-year subscription to its 100/100Mbps FIOS Internet Service with a $50 Visa Gift Card for $39.99 per month. New subscribers only. For comparison, it usually goes for $100 and today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. You can step up to 300/300Mbps for $60 with the same Visa pre-paid credits. Verizon is also waiving the standard setup costs with online sign-up. They’ll also cover up to $500 worth of early termination fees when switching. Learn more on this landing page.

While we’re talking about internet, it may be time to upgrade to a new router. Especially if you’re still on 802.11n. We’re big fans of this budget-friendly TP-Link option at $58, which is a great way to use your first month’s savings. Notable features include support for speeds up to 1750MB/s, three external antennas, and a built-in USB port for printers or attaching a media server. It also has stellar ratings at Amazon for added peace of mind.

You’ll also want to make sure you’re not renting a cable modem. There are plenty of reasons to drop the $10 per month charge and take back that pesky rental fee.

Terms and conditions:

Limited-time offer for new res. custs. who subscribe to a qualifying Fios Double or Triple Play bundle with Fios Gigabit Connection and new or existing wireless customers who subscribe to a qualifying Go Unlimited or Beyond Unlimited plan. Monthly discounts applied via $10 bill credit for Fios and $10 for Verizon Wireless, so long as Verizon offers and customer maintains all qualifying services.

