Smartphone Accessories: iPhone XR/XS Max Screen Protectors $3 (70% off), more

AUTO-TECH (99% positive all-time feedback from 6,000+) via Amazon offers a two-pack of Ainope iPhone XS Max Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $3 Prime shipped when code HGOFHTKT has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $10, that’s good for a 70% discount and drops the price down to match our previous mention. Those with an iPhone XR can also score a two-pack of screen protectors for $3 as well using code XUCWUJDZ, dropping the price drop from $13. Keep the display on your handset looking its best with one of these tempered glass protectors. Even if you’ll be upgrading to a new model come September, keeping your current iPhone scratch-free is a great way to maintain its resell value and defend against unexpected accidents. Rated 4/5 stars.

Precise cutting,1:1 perfect fit,Case Friendly and Anti-Fingerprint; No bubbles and installation easier. Imported high-grade materials, hardness up to 9H, even knife scratch, will not leave scratches, enough to meet the needs of daily life. Coated with hydrophobic and oleophobic clear layers, Anti-Fingerprint, keeping your phone screen pristine all day long The edge to edge screen protector for iPhone XR will seamlessly cover iPhone XR screen and effectively protect it from scratched by keys, coins or any other hard substances, offer all-round protection for your iPhone. Please note: This tempered glass screen protector will have a slim black edge around the screen protector. Ainope provides you with professional customer service and the screen protector supported by Ainope’s Lifetime Warranty.

