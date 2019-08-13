Anker’s Roav Jump Starter keeps you from being stranded for $59.50 (Reg. $80)

Anker Direct via Amazon is offering its Roav 400A Jump Starter for $59.59 shipped when the code ROAVKJ33 is used at checkout. This is down from its $80 going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve ever tracked. If you’ve ever been stranded in a parking lot with a dead battery, you know how frustrating that is. This portable jump starter can help save you from calling AAA or a locksmith to help you out. Plus, it doubles as a portable battery to recharge your iPhone or iPad with 9000mAh capacity. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Just want to top off your iPhone or iPad? The Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger is just $18 Prime shipped and gets the job done great. It can’t jump your car, but it is far smaller than the above battery. This is the perfect purse or pocket accessory for long days at the mall or beach.

Anker Roav Jump Starter features:

Instant Jump-Start: No longer will a dead car battery leave you stranded and waiting for help. Get back on the road in no time with 15 jump starts from a single charge. The operating temperature for this device is between 32°F and 140°F. Please ensure the battery level is above 50% before use.

The Lifesaver: Light up the night to avert deadly risk with a built-in high-intensity LED lamp. Twin high-speed USB ports charge your phone—keeping you connected to family and emergency services.

Compact Power: Sits comfortably in a glove box with plenty of room to spare. Get rid of those tangled, clunky, rusty cables taking up half your trunk space.

Weather-Ready: An IPX5 water-resistance makes it safe to jump your car, even in inclement weather.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!