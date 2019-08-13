Score a rare $200 discount on Apple’s latest 27-inch upgraded Retina 5K iMac

Amazon currently offers the latest Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.1GHz/8GB/1TB Fusion HDD for $1,799 shipped. Find it at B&H as well, where sales tax will only be applied in select states. Best Buy also has it for $1 more. That’s good for $200 off what you’d pay direct from Apple, is $85 under our Prime Day mention and the best we’ve seen at Amazon for this configuration. Apple’s latest 27-inch iMac sports a gorgeous 5K Retina display, AMD graphics, dual Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A ports along with Gigabit Ethernet. It’s powered by a 3.1GHz processor, making it a capable option for handling varying styles of workload. Plus, a 1TB Fusion drive has room for all of your documents, photos, videos and more. More below.

If the included 8GB of RAM won’t be enough for your workflow, consider making the jump to 16GB with OWC’s kit at $100. Or step up to 32GB for $128. We recently took a look at how to upgrade the 27-inch 5K iMac’s RAM to help guide you through the endeavor.

And don’t forget that you can take $150 off Apple’s upgraded Mac mini with 256GB of storage.

2019 Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

Apple weds high-res 5K visuals into its sleek 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display (Early 2019). With a 5120 x 2880 screen resolution, this iMac provides one billion colors and 500 nits of brightness. The Retina 5K display also features the wider P3 color gamut, which provides a larger color space that shifts away from standard white LEDs to red-green phosphor LEDs that more equally represent red, green, and blue. And with more available colors, the images will appear more vivid and reveal greater detail, with more balance and precision.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!