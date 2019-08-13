Atlantic’s Gaming Desk sports built-in organization: $86.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Atlantic Gaming Desk for $86.54 shipped. That’s $20+ off the typical rate there and is one of the lowest price we have tracked. As its name implies, this desk is made with gamers in mind. A monitor shelf in the back is ready for a 27-inch display and if removed, can even facilitate 32-inch models. A built-in smartphone or tablet charging stand make it simple to have portable devices always topped off and ready to go. There’s even a VR headset hook, making it a great option for users of PlayStation VR, Oculus, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Considering that the desk above even has space for a drink, you may want to apply a bit of your savings towards Pogo’s $9 Tritan Water Bottle. It has a 32-ounce capacity, which should keep you quenched throughout several hours of gameplay.

Atlantic Gaming Desk features:

MADE FOR GAMERS – Atlantic’s Gaming Desk is specifically designed for all your gaming gear, so you can focus on that epic battle. Made with sleek charcoal colored carbon fiber laminated top, provides ample room for your monitor, PC, laptop, games, speakers and more and monitor shelf dimensions- length is 15.5 inch left to right ,width is 7 inch front to back, height is 6.25 inch from desktop

FEATURE RICH – this gaming computer desk includes a charging stand for your tablet or smart phone, speaker stands, game storage, under-desk basket, controller stand, built-in wire-management, rear power strip holder, cup holder and headphone/VR headset hook

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!