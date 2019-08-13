Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Sperry, J.Crew’s Fall Event, Dyson Sale, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- adidas, Nike, PUMA and more up to 70% off during 6PM’s Sneaker Blowout
- Joe’s New Balance Outlet takes 60% off select men’s and women’s shoes with code FLASH60
- For Greater Rewards members only, Columbia takes an extra 20% off select men’s, women’s, and kids’ clothing and footwear
- Gear up for fall with Lululemon’s Airing Easy Jacket that’s on sale for $79 (Reg. $118)
- Nordstrom Rack is offering the North Face Transbay Jacket for $135 (Reg. $180)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Rockport’s stepping up your shoe game with 30% off already reduced styles
- Dockers Friends & Family sale cuts 30% off sitewide: khakis, shirts, more
- Sperry discounts hundreds of shoes with an extra 30% off sale styles from $17
- J.Crew’s Fall Event takes up to 50% off sweaters, jackets, jeans and more
- Men’s fall boots from Steve Madden, Johnston & Murphy and more up to 70% off
- Tommy Hilfiger updates your wardrobe with an extra 50% off sale items
Home Goods and more |
- Amazon’s Gold Box includes up to 30% off Quaker Chewy Bars from $4
- Gourmia’s 6-Quart Multi Cooker drops to $50 today (Reg. up to $200) + more
- Take over $90 off Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 12 at $147 Prime shipped
- Dyson Sale: Pure Hot + Cool $160 (Refurb, Orig. $499), V8 Absolute $220, more
- Colorful essential oil diffuser for just $13 Prime shipped at Amazon
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!