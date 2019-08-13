Cuisinart’s high-end electric kettle has six settings for $51 (50% off)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart PerfecTemp 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Electric Kettle (CPK-17) for $51.04 shipped. This is nearly 50% off its $100 going rate at Best Buy and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. No matter what you’re cooking, this kettle is perfect for the job. It offers six different temperature settings perfect for brewing multiple types of teas or coffees. Plus, the “keep warm” button allows you to use a little water and then keep the rest warm, ready to heat back up (easier this time) when ready. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you just want a kettle that has a single button, this Chefman Stainless Steel Electric Kettle is just $20 Prime shipped. The biggest downside here is that there are no temperature settings, as you get just a single on/off button.

Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle features:

1500-Watt stainless-steel cordless electric kettle with 1-2/3-liter capacity and concealed heating element

6 preset heat settings for steeping tea at just the right temperature; blue LED indicator lights

30-Minute keep Warm; 2-minute memory function; 360-degree swivel power base for cordless convenience

Blue backlit water window; removable/washable scale filter; boil-dry protection with auto safety shutoff

Concealed heating element to prevent mineral buildup

Limited 3-year warranty

