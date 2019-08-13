Take your DIY craft game next level with the Cameo 3 Bundle: $190 (Reg. $250+)

For today only, Woot is offering the Silhouette Cameo 3 Craft Bundle in white for $189.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Originally around $300 or so, this bundle sells for $250 at Amazon right now and is at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is right on par with our previous mentions on similar bundle offers as well. Perfect for taking your DIY craft game up a notch, this cutting machine can handle everything from paper and card stock to vinyl and fabrics. It includes some simple software to get you started plus a wealth of add-on goodies: crosscutter, two 12-inch cutting mats, an autoblade cutting blade, the 24-pack sketch pen starter pack, a vinyl sampler pack and all the cables you’ll need to get going. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Considering how much you’re saving here, you’ll have more than enough left over to fill-out your new craft bundle with some helpful tools/resources. The Silhouette KIT Tool is a handy little kit for $13 Prime shipped that includes a hook, scraper, spatula, a microfiber cloth and more. Another option would just be to stock up on some vinyl sheets for your Silhouette cutting projects. This 20-pack includes tweezers and some other goodies for $24.72 Prime shipped.

Silhouette Cameo 3 Craft Bundle:

Cuts a variety of material including vinyl, paper, cardstock, fabric, and other materials up to 12 inches wide and 10 feet long with 2mm clearance

Use the powerful Silhouette Studio design software to create your projects

Features Bluetooth technology for wireless cutting or plugs into your home computer

The only Silhouette compatible with the self-adjusting autoblade

Blade and other storage compartments keep all the extra blades and tools in one easy to access storage compartment.

