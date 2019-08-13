Colorful essential oil diffuser for just $13 Prime shipped at Amazon

InnoGear (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser for $12.74 Prime shipped. Regularly $16, which makes this one of the best prices we’ve tracked. The diffuser has 7 changing mood lights and three working modes of mists. It also has an automatic shut off and a quiet diffusing system. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 16,000 reviews from happy Amazon customers.

Another way to make your house smell great is with a candle and Amazon is selling the Yankee 1-wick size for just $8.87 in the scent sugared wildflowers. This is a great option for summer and it burns for up to 28 hours. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 200 reviews.

Innogear Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser features:

Three Working Modes: Intermittent Mist (30 seconds on/30 seconds off), Continuous Mist, Lights Only. Working Time: 3-4 hours in continuous mode, 6-8 hours in intermittent mode.

Easy Automatic Off Function – Shut off when water runs out. Advantageous for home, yoga, office, spa, room, and youngster room. An ideal present for your family and friends to gain from aroma-based relaxation.

Aroma diffuser spark your kid’s imagination with 7 changing mood lights, each of which is adjustable between Bright and Dim modes, and could be set steady on. Great night light for young children scared of the dark at bedtime. Colors include: green, dark blue, red, yellow, pink, light blue, white.

Whisper-Quiet Ultrasonic Operation – Humidify your living space to prevent dry, stuffy air and flu infecting your loved ones. Prevent dry and chapped skin in dry winter months or air condition room.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!