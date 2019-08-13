Take over $90 off Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 12 at $147 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot offers the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 12 Robotic Vacuum for $146.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will face an additional $6 delivery charge. Having originally sold for $260 at Amazon, we’ve more recently been seeing it fetch $240 prior to going out of stock there. Anker’s RoboVac 12 features a 100-minute cleaning time as well as a 1500pa suction system and is more than capable for handling your home’s everyday cleaning needs. Another perk here is that it’s said to be “no louder than an operating microwave”, meaning sweeping sessions wouldn’t interrupt you. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 220 customers.

Save some extra cash by ditching the Anker branding and taking the route of ILIFE’s V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum at $120. This highly-rated option is still plenty capable for tackling daily sweeping, but only packs a 600Pa suction system. So you’ll be giving up the deep cleaning capabilities of the RoboVac 12.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 12 features:

The slim 2.85” body with an upgraded 1500Pa only cleans glides under furniture to vacuum where you can’t see.

Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.

Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean.

