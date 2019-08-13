This 2-in-1 car/boat conquers the roads + lake for $24 (40% off)

Free to Fly (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2-in-1 Remote Control Car/Boat for $23.99 Prime shipped when the code 4JHX34XG at checkout. This is 40% off its going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. This RC car is two vehicles in one. With its waterproof and buoyant design, the wheels are built to paddle through rivers (or pools) like a boat. Or, take to the mountains (or backyard) with the four-wheel-drive capabilities found in this RC car. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Grab two more batteries and get another 40 minutes of playtime for just $14 Prime shipped. Your kids will be occupied for a full hour with three batteries, and you can keep one on charge at all times to be ready for your next adventure.

Free to Fly RC Car/Boat features:

360 Degree Spins and Flips- This is a multi-functional stunt rc car, unique design let it easy to complete 360 degree spins around, best gift for boy and girls.

Waterproof Design- Equipped with waterproof rubber ring to protect inner accessory of the car which makes it possible to even drive on the water, amazing fun land & water rc toys.

Double Sides Running- just bump it against a wall or stop quickly to cause it to flip over, provide you the amazing visually experience. Responsive transmitter enables more than 60 meters remote control range.

2.4Ghz Remote Technology- Adopts 2.4GHz anti-interference control frequency, which enable multiple rc boat to racing together at the same time. Powerful motor enable speed up to 16.24MPH.

Long Playing Time- Package comes with 6V/400mAh LI-PO rechargeable battery for car, 2 hours charging time will power the car racing for more than 20 mins.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!