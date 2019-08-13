Garmin Speak Plus has Alexa, a dash cam, + an OLED display for $119 (33% off)

BuyDig is offering the Garmin Speak Plus Alexa-enabled Dash Cam for $119 shipped. This is 33% off its going rate, beats our last mention by over $20, and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Garmin Speak Plus sports a built-in dash camera to record your drives. It’s also got Alexa’s voice services built-in, allowing you to get turn-by-turn directions (through an OLED display), control your music, and more with just your voice. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Looking for something that runs off your phone, but still has Alexa built-in? The iOttie Easy One Touch Connect sports Alexa compatibility for $63 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. For something more simple, the Garmin Speak does everything its big brother does except for record your drive at $50 shipped.

Garmin Speak Plus features:

Garmin Speak Plus with Amazon Alexa is what you love about Amazon Alexa, now in your vehicle. Use voice control for hands-free access to music, news, navigation and more. Plus, a built-in dash cam gives you forward collision and lane departure warnings. The small, interactive Garmin Speak Plus device works with the audio system in your vehicle, providing high-quality sound through your existing car stereo speakers. It also leverages the growing list of Amazon Alexa Skills to bring you a full range of voice-activated audio infotainment, smart home automation and other lifestyle-enhancing features on the go.

