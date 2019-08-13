This $15 portable DVD player/burner sports USB 3.0 + USB-C (40% off)

- Aug. 13th 2019 2:20 pm ET

0

Firstmore (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the M WAY Dual USB 3.0/USB-C Portable DVD Player/Burner for $14.99 Prime shipped when the code MTUGO7QH is used at checkout. This is a 40% discount from its going rate of $15 and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Though most new laptops don’t come with a built-in DVD drive, they have either USB 3.0 or USB-C on the side. This portable DVD player and burner needs no external power, and the cable is built-in for greater portability. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the self-powered feature and built-in cables for this $13 Prime shipped USB 2.0 DVD player. This model is great for using at a desk, as it requires a separate power cable and larger USB-A to USB-B cable. If you’ve got a newer computer, we’d recommend spending the extra few bucks and going with the above option, as it sports newer USB 3.0 and built-in USB-C.

M WAY Portable DVD Burner features:

  • Just plug it into your USB port and the DVD drive will be detected
  • Using advanced USB3.0 technology with 5Gbps high speed, specially designed with dual-port Type C and USB3.0, this DVD-RW drive provides you high-speed data transfe
  • Embedded cable design, made with premium wire drawing material, enough fashionable and scratch-proof exterior

