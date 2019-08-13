Play some quick games of Monopoly with the Deal card version for $4 (Reg. $7)

Amazon is now offering the Monopoly Deal Card Game for $3.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is also available at Target. Regularly up to as much as $7, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. This is essentially like a quick game of Monopoly in card form. Great for game night warm-ups or quick sessions while traveling, you’ll find 110 familiar cards here like property, rental, houses and hotels, and wild properties. This is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

If the minimalist card version of Monopoly doesn’t sound all that interesting to you, just grab a basic set of playing cards for traveling and game night. This Bicycle Mini Deck goes for just $1.99 and will be even easier to store in your travel kit.

And in case you missed it, be sure to go check out the Monopoly Banking Edition with voice commands.

Monopoly Deal Card Game:

The Monopoly brand deal card game is all the fun of the Monopoly game in a quick-playing card game. It comes with 110 cards including property cards, rent cards, house and hotel cards, and wild property cards. Action cards let players do things such as charge rent and make tricky deals. House and hotel cards raise rent values. Wild property cards help players build property sets. And, players pay their debts with money cards. Be the first player to collect 3 complete property card sets in different colors to win. This card game is a great way to play the fast-dealing property trading game in as little as 15 minutes!

