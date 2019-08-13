Save 30% on this must-have DIY 60-in-1 precision screwdriver set, now $11

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $11.19 Prime shipped when the code HA7YHHRBDL is used at checkout. This is a 30% price drop from its going rate and is the best available. This kit includes everything needed to begin DIY computer builds and smartphone repairs. Plus, the included shaft extension makes it super easy to get to those hard-to-reach screws. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Make sure static doesn’t zap your electronics by picking up this Rosewill Anti Static Wrist Band for $10 Prime shipped. Electrostatic discharge, or ESD, is a common killer of electronics, so wearing this wrist band can help you keep from shocking your phone to death during the repair.

Also, be sure to grab the iFixit Anti-Static Parts Tray for $7 Prime shipped. This is a great way to keep your screws and other parts separated during repair, as there’s nothing worse than forgetting where a screw goes. Plus, it goes along with getting rid of static, keeping your devices safe.

ORIA 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver features:

60 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set is designed to service all popular laptops, phones, game consoles, and other electronics.

56 different kind of bits are manufactured by chrome vanadium steel , which can be met your needs to repair your items.

The Unique non slip driver in the market is machined from a single piece of aluminum, and cover with the Silica gel, it also with a ball bearing mounted swivel top to make the work more easily.

Professional portable hardware tools with perfect weight & compact design, it’s easy to carry.

A flexible shaft is included, which is great for stereo work as well as other large electronics where the screws are not on the surface.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!