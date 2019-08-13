Plugable’s 85W USB-C Docking Station adds 7 ports to your Mac: $104 ($25 off)

Plugable (98% positive all-time feedback from over 75,000) via Amazon offers it’s USB-C Mini Docking Station with 85W Power Passthrough for $104 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Good for a $25 discount, today’s offer comes within $5 of the all-time low and is the second best we’ve tracked. Headlined by its ability to dish out up to 85W of power to connected MacBooks and more, this USB-C docking station expands your machine with a wealth of I/O options. You’ll get four USB 3.0 ports, a headphone jack, Gigabit Ethernet and a 4K-ready HDMI port. Over 110 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Looking for an option to bring with you on-the-go? Ditch the desktop form-factor and score this well-reviewed option for $54 at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. This bus-powered alternative brings eight different ports to your Mac, including USB-C PD, HDMI, USB 3.0 and more. Over 1,000 customers have given it a 4.5/5 star rating to boot.

Plugable USB-C Mini Docking Station features:

With its diminutive size and support for 85W of Power Delivery/charging, the Plugable UD-CAM is the smallest, most powerful USB 3.1 Type-C docking station available. Power up your productivity with a single 4K-capable HDMI display ouput (supports 4K at 30Hz, 2560×1600 and lower at 60Hz), Ethernet, audio input/output, and four additional USB ports while providing up to 85W of power to charge your attached USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 system.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!