Amazon’s Gold Box includes up to 30% off Quaker Chewy Bars from $4

- Aug. 13th 2019 8:09 am ET

From $4
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Quaker Chewy Bars. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. There’s any number of flavors to choose from in today’s deal, but one standout is a 58-pack of chocolate chip granola bars for $8.57. That price reflects Subscribe & Save, so be sure to cancel after your first order if you don’t want granola bars showing up at your door on the regular. This pack typically sells for $14 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Each bar is made of “100% whole grains and other delicious ingredients”, so you don’t have to feel too bad about eating them. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Check out the rest of today’s sale right here for even more flavors and additional offers.

If you’re packing lunches this year, consider grabbing a 28-count of Ziploc bags with your savings. For a few bucks, you’ll be able to keep things organized inside your bag and prevent any leaks along the way. I mean, you could even skip the lunch bag all together and just use these Ziplocs instead.

More on Quaker Granola Bars:

Give your family the Chocolate Chip taste they love, but with 25% less sugar* than Regular Chocolate Chip flavor. Still full of chocolate chips and made with 8 grams of whole grain, it’s a snack you can feel good about giving your family.

  • 100% whole grains and other delicious ingredients
  • Real chocolate chips
  • 100 calories and 8 grams whole grains
  • No high fructose corn syrup

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $4

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
chewy

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp