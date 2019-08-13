Amazon’s Gold Box includes up to 30% off Quaker Chewy Bars from $4

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Quaker Chewy Bars. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. There’s any number of flavors to choose from in today’s deal, but one standout is a 58-pack of chocolate chip granola bars for $8.57. That price reflects Subscribe & Save, so be sure to cancel after your first order if you don’t want granola bars showing up at your door on the regular. This pack typically sells for $14 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Each bar is made of “100% whole grains and other delicious ingredients”, so you don’t have to feel too bad about eating them. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Check out the rest of today’s sale right here for even more flavors and additional offers.

If you’re packing lunches this year, consider grabbing a 28-count of Ziploc bags with your savings. For a few bucks, you’ll be able to keep things organized inside your bag and prevent any leaks along the way. I mean, you could even skip the lunch bag all together and just use these Ziplocs instead.

More on Quaker Granola Bars:

Give your family the Chocolate Chip taste they love, but with 25% less sugar* than Regular Chocolate Chip flavor. Still full of chocolate chips and made with 8 grams of whole grain, it’s a snack you can feel good about giving your family.

100% whole grains and other delicious ingredients

Real chocolate chips

100 calories and 8 grams whole grains

No high fructose corn syrup

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!