Ricoh’s color laser AiO packs AirPrint + more for $140 (Reg. up to $200)

Adorama is offering the Ricoh Color AirPrint Laser Printer (C261SFNw) for $139.99 shipped. This is down from its normal $210 retail price, $160 sale at B&H, and is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked historically. While most laser printers in this price range are black and white only, this model features color, making it a great all-around option. Plus, it includes AirPrint, meaning it interfaces with your Mac, iPad, or iPhone natively for a seamless printing experience. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save a few bucks when you opt for Canon’s $99 All-in-One AirPrint Laser Printer. It’s black and white only, so you’ll lose out on color capabilities, but if that’s OK for you, then it’s a solid option. If you just want AirPrint capabilities, and laser isn’t a must, the Canon PIXMA MG3620 Wireless All-In-One Color Inkjet Printer is a great option at $40 shipped. Inkjet technology leaves the page wet for a few seconds longer than laser, and costs a bit more for ink refills, but gets the job done just the same.

Ricoh Color Laser Printer features:

Up to 21 ppm output, print, copy, scan, fax

Up to 2400 x 600 dpi resolution

Paper capacity up to 751 pages

Wireless and duplex printing standard

Easily manage copy, print, scan and fax jobs with a 4.3″ touchscreen display

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!