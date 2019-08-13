Ricoh’s color laser AiO packs AirPrint + more for $140 (Reg. up to $200)

- Aug. 13th 2019 3:02 pm ET

Get this deal
$200 $140
0

Adorama is offering the Ricoh Color AirPrint Laser Printer (C261SFNw) for $139.99 shipped. This is down from its normal $210 retail price, $160 sale at B&H, and is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked historically. While most laser printers in this price range are black and white only, this model features color, making it a great all-around option. Plus, it includes AirPrint, meaning it interfaces with your Mac, iPad, or iPhone natively for a seamless printing experience. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save a few bucks when you opt for Canon’s $99 All-in-One AirPrint Laser Printer. It’s black and white only, so you’ll lose out on color capabilities, but if that’s OK for you, then it’s a solid option. If you just want AirPrint capabilities, and laser isn’t a must, the Canon PIXMA MG3620 Wireless All-In-One Color Inkjet Printer is a great option at $40 shipped. Inkjet technology leaves the page wet for a few seconds longer than laser, and costs a bit more for ink refills, but gets the job done just the same.

Ricoh Color Laser Printer features:

  • Up to 21 ppm output, print, copy, scan, fax
  • Up to 2400 x 600 dpi resolution
  • Paper capacity up to 751 pages
  • Wireless and duplex printing standard
  • Easily manage copy, print, scan and fax jobs with a 4.3″ touchscreen display

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$200 $140

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Adorama Ricoh

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide