Skullcandy’s Hesh 3 Bluetooth Headphones hit $60 at Amazon (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon is offering the Skullcandy Hesh 3 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones in Blue for $59.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. These slick-looking headphones provide up to 22-hours of wireless battery life. If you do run out of juice, you’ll be able to get 4 hours of playback by plugging in for a mere 10 minutes thanks to Rapid Charge technology. Its lightweight design is paired with memory foam ear cushions aimed at offering all-day comfort. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Give up the name recognition of Skullcandy to spend less cash with Mpow’s $45 H5 ANC Headphones when clipping the on-page coupon. While they may not offer as streamlined of an appearance, they do deliver ANC technology, helping you ditch distractions and focus on the task at hand.

Skullcandy Hesh 3 Headphones feature:

ALL-DAY LISTENING: Keep your soundtrack going with up to 22 hours of rechargeable battery. Just 10 minutes of charging offers 4 hours of play time, thanks to Rapid Charge technology, with a full battery reacharge in just 1 hour.

ALL-DAY COMFORT: The pivoting armatures adjust for a perfect fit, while lightweight design and memory foam ear cushions allow for comfortable all day listening. It also allows them to lay flat on a table or around the neck when not in use.

PREMIUM SOUND: For big sound no matter what you listen to, an integrated analog amplifier pushes a pair of high-quality 40mm audio drivers that give your music the rich, dynamic sound it deserves.

