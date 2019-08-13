Skullcandy’s Hesh 3 Bluetooth Headphones hit $60 at Amazon (Reg. up to $100)

- Aug. 13th 2019 1:21 pm ET

$60
0

Amazon is offering the Skullcandy Hesh 3 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones in Blue for $59.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. These slick-looking headphones provide up to 22-hours of wireless battery life. If you do run out of juice, you’ll be able to get 4 hours of playback by plugging in for a mere 10 minutes thanks to Rapid Charge technology. Its lightweight design is paired with memory foam ear cushions aimed at offering all-day comfort. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Give up the name recognition of Skullcandy to spend less cash with Mpow’s $45 H5 ANC Headphones when clipping the on-page coupon. While they may not offer as streamlined of an appearance, they do deliver ANC technology, helping you ditch distractions and focus on the task at hand.

Skullcandy Hesh 3 Headphones feature:

  • ALL-DAY LISTENING: Keep your soundtrack going with up to 22 hours of rechargeable battery. Just 10 minutes of charging offers 4 hours of play time, thanks to Rapid Charge technology, with a full battery reacharge in just 1 hour.
  • ALL-DAY COMFORT: The pivoting armatures adjust for a perfect fit, while lightweight design and memory foam ear cushions allow for comfortable all day listening. It also allows them to lay flat on a table or around the neck when not in use.
  • PREMIUM SOUND: For big sound no matter what you listen to, an integrated analog amplifier pushes a pair of high-quality 40mm audio drivers that give your music the rich, dynamic sound it deserves.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$60

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
Skullcandy

About the Author