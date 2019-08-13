Sperry discounts hundreds of shoes with an extra 30% off sale styles from $17

For a limited time only, Sperry is offering an extra 30% off sale styles with code SAVE30 at checkout. As always, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Kennedy Penny Loafers are on sale for $64, which is down from its original rate of $130. These shoes will help to elevate any look and its cushioned insole promotes comfort. This style will pair well with shorts, khakis or jeans alike and will take you from season to season. Find the rest of our top picks from below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Sunset Skimmer Espadrille Shoes are stylish, versatile and lightweight. I love the espadrille look for summer and the shimmer material adds a fun touch. Better yet, you can find them on sale for $29 and originally these shoes were priced at $60.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!