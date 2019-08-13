Add SteelSeries’ Sensei 310 Mouse to your gaming kit at $35 (Reg. $50), more

Amazon offers the SteelSeries Sensei 310 Gaming Mouse for $34.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $50, that’s good for a 30% discount, is $5 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. SteelSeries’ mouse is engineered to amplify your gaming skills with a TrueMove3 Optical Sensor for high-precision aiming and eight programmable buttons. It also features multicolor lighting, because it wouldn’t be a gaming mouse without some extra RGB flair. Over 475 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. More below.

Also on sale today, we’re seeing the Cooler Master mm830 Gaming Mouse for $34.99 shipped at Amazon. Having dropped from $70, you’ll currently find it on sale for $55 at Best Buy. Today’s price cut is the best we’ve tracked to date. Cooler Master’s mouse sports a 24,000 DPI Sensor alongside hidden D-Pad buttons, four-zone RGB, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

AmazonBasics’ XXL Gaming Computer Mouse Pad pairs perfectly with either of the discounted gaming peripherals. At $12, it’s a perfect way to put some of your savings to use and upgrade your gaming station. The pad provides a sleek surface for your gaming mouse and is a nice option for resting a keyboard on as well.

SteelSeries Sensei 310 features:

Increase computer gaming success with this SteelSeries Sensei gaming mouse. Its ambidextrous design and sleek shape support flexible use, and the silicone side grips add comfort during long play sessions. This SteelSeries Sensei gaming mouse makes use of TrueMove3 technology and a one-to-one sensor, so you get increased accuracy on-screen.

