Soothe aching muscles w/ a Teeter FitSpine Inversion Table $240 (Reg. $350)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Teeter FitSpine X-Series Inversion Table for $239.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $350 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low by 20%. If you’re one that suffers from aches and pains, an inversion table might be just what the doctor ordered. This model features an 8-point floating suspension that promises “greater range of motion and allows for maximum body slide for better decompression.” Supports users up to 300-pounds and 6′ 6″ tall. Includes education materials and videos so you can learn how to safely use this product. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more affordable? Consider picking up a foam roller instead for a fraction of the price. I’ve been using one of these TriggerPoint rollers for a few years now. It’s much smaller than today’s feature deal but still offers a great way to relay the body after a workout or long day in the office. The rigid design is particularly helpful for working out troublesome areas in your back, hips, and feet. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Teeter FitSpine X-Series Inversion Table features:

The Teeter is an effective, FDA Registered 510(k) medical device designed to provide traction to the spine while stretching the para-spinal muscles. The Teeter is indicated for Back Pain, Sciatica, Muscle Tension, Degenerative Disc Disease, Herniated Discs, Spinal Stenosis, Spinal Curvature due to Tight Muscles, Muscle Spasm & Facet Syndrome*. *Issue Date: 12/31/17; Number: K16207; Issuer: Dept. of Health and Human Services, FDA.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!