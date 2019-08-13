Soothe aching muscles w/ a Teeter FitSpine Inversion Table $240 (Reg. $350)

- Aug. 13th 2019 7:48 am ET

$240
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Teeter FitSpine X-Series Inversion Table for $239.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $350 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low by 20%. If you’re one that suffers from aches and pains, an inversion table might be just what the doctor ordered. This model features an 8-point floating suspension that promises “greater range of motion and allows for maximum body slide for better decompression.” Supports users up to 300-pounds and 6′ 6″ tall. Includes education materials and videos so you can learn how to safely use this product. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more affordable? Consider picking up a foam roller instead for a fraction of the price. I’ve been using one of these TriggerPoint rollers for a few years now. It’s much smaller than today’s feature deal but still offers a great way to relay the body after a workout or long day in the office. The rigid design is particularly helpful for working out troublesome areas in your back, hips, and feet. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Teeter FitSpine X-Series Inversion Table features:

The Teeter is an effective, FDA Registered 510(k) medical device designed to provide traction to the spine while stretching the para-spinal muscles. The Teeter is indicated for Back Pain, Sciatica, Muscle Tension, Degenerative Disc Disease, Herniated Discs, Spinal Stenosis, Spinal Curvature due to Tight Muscles, Muscle Spasm & Facet Syndrome*. *Issue Date: 12/31/17; Number: K16207; Issuer: Dept. of Health and Human Services, FDA.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$240

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Teeter Inversion Table

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp