Your MacBook and iPad Pro want a Thule Crossover Backpack: $87.50 (Reg. $115+)

Amazon is offering the Thule Crossover 32L Backpack for $87.71 shipped. That’s $27+ off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019. When it comes to toting gear, Thule has a solid track record of delivering high-quality products. With a solid 4.5/5 star rating from over 425 Amazon shoppers, the Crossover Backpack is no exception. It wields enough room for a 15-inch MacBook and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with a crush-proof compartment along the top to keep your iPhone safe and sound.

Alternatively, you could opt for Cocoon’s Slim 15-inch Backpack at $52. This is what I use and have zero intentions of switching away from it anytime soon thanks to its innovative GRID-IT organization system. This backpack may not be as flashy or have the brand recognition of Thule, but it’s capable of holding a 15-inch MacBook Pro, iPad, and loads of tech gear in the organizational front pocket.

Thule Crossover 32L Backpack features:

Laptop compartment dimensions – 10.5 x 1.2 x 15 inches with volume of around 32 liters and also features dobby nylon material for construction and also has padded, zippered laptop compartment holds up to a 15 inch MacBook Pro /PC and a tablet

Roomy main compartment for clothes, books and other bulky items

Heat-molded, crush-proof compartment safeguards sunglasses, iPhone/iPod, and other fragile gear

Bottom, zippered storage pocket for laptop’s power source or other small accessories

