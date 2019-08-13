Get your waffle on at 50% off with this Belgian Bella maker for just $20

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella Belgian Flip Waffle Maker in stainless steel (BLA14579) for $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees otherwise. Regularly $40, it is now 50% off for today only. Walmart’s best listings have it starting at a bloated $51, for comparison. This maker can handle up to 4 waffles at once and features removable plates for simple cleaning. You’re also looking at a flippable design for even cooking and a space-saving handle lock so you can store it upright. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Best Buy customers. More details below.

At just $20, there aren’t very many comparable options out there for less. Although, if you don’t mind making one mini waffle at a time, you can score the Dash Mini Maker from just $9 Prime shipped right now (clip the on-page coupon). Much like today’s featured deal, this one can also cook paninis, hash and much more. Rated 4+ stars from almost 3,500 Amazon customers.

And be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted household necessities and kitchenware.

Bella Belgian Flip Waffle Maker:

Serve up a warm breakfast with this Bella four-slice waffle maker. The nonstick plates ensure you get full slices of waffles instead of broken pieces, and the plates are removable to make cleaning easier. This Bella four-slice waffle maker has a locking handle so you can store the unit upright to save space.

