WD’s 8TB desktop HDD is perfect for Time Machine + More at $121 (Reg. $140)

B&H Photo is offering the WD 8TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $121.09 shipped. This is down from its $140 going rate at Amazon and is a match for our last mention. This drive is perfect for backing up your Mac through Time Machine in case something goes awry. Plus, it has enough room to store all of your photos, videos, documents, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Step down some in storage capacity and grab the 4TB WD Elements Portable HDD for $100 shipped. This is a great way to still keep quite a bit of storage with you while on-the-go, as it requires no external power. Looking to save more cash? The WD Black My Passport 1TB Portable HDD is $50 shipped. It offers a lot less storage space than the other two models here, but is perfect for those who need something more affordable. And, if being ultra-portable is your requirement, check out the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive at $30 shipped.

WD 8TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive features:

Preformatted NTFS for systems running Windows 10, 8.1, or 7, the 8TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive from WD provides users with up to 8TB of add-on storage for their photos, videos, music, documents, and other files. It features a 5 Gb/s micro-USB 3.0 interface, which is also known as USB 3.1 Gen 1, and is compatible with 480 Mb/s USB 2.0. It is powered using an 100-240 VAC power adapter and may be reformatted for use with macOS Sierra and High Sierra. Also included is a USB cable.

