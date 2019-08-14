Amazon 1-day bedding sale at 25% off: Sheet/comforter sets from $32

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 25% off college dorm fashion bedding. Starting from just over $32, everything in the sale ships free and carries 4+ star ratings. One standout here is the Intelligent Design Nadia Comforter Set (Full/Queen) for $35.45. Regularly as much as $61 or more, this set has sold for closer to $50 for most of this year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Including 1 comforter, 2 standard shams and a pair of decorative pillows, everything in this set is machine washable and is made of a brushed hypo-allergenic microfiber fabric. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More below.
You can browse through the rest of today’s bedding Gold Box sale right here. You’ll find even more sizes, styles and bedding/sheet configurations starting from $32 shipped. However, if it’s just some new sheets you’re after, the AmazonBasics Microfiber Set starts at just $14 with a large selection of color and size options available. They also carry a 4+ star rating from over 20,000 customers.
Intelligent Design Nadia Comforter Set:
- Set includes: 1 comforter, 2 standard shams, 2 decorative pillows
- Cover: 100Percent polyester filling: 100Percent polyester
- Measurements: 90-by-90-inch comforter, 20-by-26-inch standard shams, 16-by-16-inch square pillow, 12-by-18-inch Oblong pillow
- Machine washable
