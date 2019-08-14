Upgrade to the Blendtec 575 Blender with an 8 yr. warranty at $100+ off

For today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Blendtec 575 Classic 5-Speed Blender (C575A) for $199.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Originally $400, it currently sells for $300 at Amazon and is now another $100 off. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the best we can find. If you plan on taking your meal preparations up a notch or are just looking for a serious upgrade, today’s deal is worth a closer look. This thing will crush just about anything you throw at it and features 5 speed settings along with a series of preset options: smoothie, pulse, salsa, one-touch timed, hot soup, clean mode, 60 second and 90 second functions. It also comes with an 8 year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Clearly you can get to blending for much less than $200. Ninja’s Professional 72-Oz. Countertop Blender can handle most of your demanding meal tasks at half the price or just opt for a personal smoothie machine like the Magic Bullet blender at $30. We also happen to still have the the Ninja 24-Oz. Nutri Ninja Blender with FreshVac for $50 (nearly 50% off). These options are all great alternatives, but they certainly aren’t quite as robust as today’s featured deal and you won’t get that 8 year warranty either.

Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

Blendtec 575 Classic 5-Speed Blender:

Start the day off with a smoothie using this Blendtec classic blender. The preprogrammed settings let you get high-quality results for a variety of beverages, soups and other recipes, while the built-in handle offers simple pouring. This Blendtec classic blender has measurements printed directly on the glass for added convenience.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!