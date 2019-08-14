Board game deals from $6: Ticket to Ride, Monopoly, Candy Land, more

Amazon is now offering the Ticket to Ride Express: New York City 1960 board game for $15.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Target. Regularly $20, this is a 20% price drop and the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. This is essentially the same as the original classic, but in a more focused format. Instead of managing continental railways, you take on the train system of Manhattan in a more bite-sized experience (about 15 minutes per game). It’s a great game night appetizer or just for those looking for more of that Ticket to Ride formula. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

While you certainly won’t get the same hands-on experience as the real thing, you could opt for the digital version of Ticket to ride for a fraction the price. On iOS it sells for $6.99 and the Mac version goes for $5.99. The social nature of these versions are limited to online multiplayer, but there is trucks loads of content available int he digital version and they are great for quick games while traveling on your own.

Ticket to Ride Express: New York City:

A brand-new version of ticket to ride – with new York city as its destination!

Play ticket to ride anywhere with this compact version, full of new content

Instead of trains, players use the iconic NYC taxi cabs as game pieces

Learn the game in 3 minutes, complete the full game in 10-15 minutes!

