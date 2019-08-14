Bushnell Falcon 7x Binoculars + Case hit the Amazon low at $19 (Reg. $32+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Bushnell Falcon 7×35 mm Binoculars with Case (133410) for $18.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $32 and $37 over the last year or more, today’s deal is new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. They go for over $37 at Walmart for comparison. Along with the 7x magnification and 420-foot field of view (at 1,000 yards), these binoculars have an Instafocus system for catching fast moving targets. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

A great add-on for any set of binoculars (or your camera for that matter) is a nice lens cleaning kit. The Nikon Black LensPen Cleaning System sells for just over $10 and carries 4+ star ratings from over 1,300 Amazon customers. It works with cameras (digital and film), binoculars, telescopes, and more.

Bushnell Falcon 7×35 mm Binoculars with Case:

Fully coated optics for superior light transmission

Instafocus System for fast focus on moving targets

Non-slip rubber grip pads for secure grip in all weather conditions

7X magnification, auto focusing porro prism

35-Millimeter lens diameter, 21-Ounce weight

20-Feet close focusing distance

12-Millimeter eye relief, five-millimeter exit pupil

420-Feet field of view at 1000 yards

