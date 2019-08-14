Cuisinart’s 360-degree Griddle Grill is now just $131 shipped (Reg. $200)

Walmart is now offering the Cuisinart 360 Griddle Cooking Center for $130.73 shipped. Regularly listed at $197 direct from Cuisinart, today’s deal is the lowest total we can find. It is within about $5 of the all-time low. With a total of 30,000 BTUs spread across its dual zone, 360-degree cooking surface, this griddle is great for flat top preparations of all kinds. You’re looking at a 22-inch diameter, a stainless steel lid with ventilation for roasting, steaming and smoking, as well as a fold-away prep table. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the flat top griddle on today’s featured deal doesn’t sound all that interesting to you, it might be worth considering a more traditional grill. The Char-Broil propane gas grill goes for just $89 shipped. It certainly won’t look as pretty in the backyard but it will get those burgers cooked just as well. You could also opt for something like the Royal Gourmet BBQ Charcoal Grill at $100 shipped. Not only does this model support charcoal grilling, but it also features a 183 square inch offset smoker.

Cuisinart 360 Griddle Cooking Center:

Experience 360° of Griddle Cooking Versatility! Whether you are cooking for a small crowd or a large party, the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center will amaze any audience. Breakfast, lunch and dinner, the 22-inch diameter cooking center can handle it all! It features a 360° grease pan and rear grease cup, making for easy access and clean-up. The cooking center comes with a quick access paper towel holder. It also includes a stainless steel lid with an integrated vent, enhancing the features of a normal griddle!

