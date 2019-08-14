Cuisinart’s Steel Toaster Oven drops to $50 for today only (Reg. up to $90)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Cuisinart Classic Toaster Oven Broiler (TOB-40N) for $49.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $90 at Target and direct from Cuisinart, its starts at $65 from Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the best price we can find. This model features toast, bagel, bake and broil settings as well as automatic shut-off and a non-stick interior. It has more than enough room for an 11-inch pizza or up to 4 slices of toast. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Best Buy customers. More details below.
If the interior space and all-stainless steel design aren’t a deal breaker for you, consider this Proctor Silex Toaster Oven. It carries 4+ star ratings from hundreds and goes for just $30 shipped at Amazon. As always, our Home Goods Guide is filled with notable deals for around the house including cookware, lighting, smart home gear, yard tools and more.
Cuisinart Classic Toaster Oven Broiler:
Cuisinart Custom Classic TOB-40 Toaster Oven Broiler: Make a variety of favorites with this toaster oven broiler that features toast, bagel, bake and broil functions for customized use and an automatic shutoff function for safety. The nonstick interior and removable crumb tray allow easy cleaning.
