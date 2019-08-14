Dick’s Sporting Goods cuts up to 50% off Nike, adidas, The North Face and more

Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods is back with another Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, New Balance, The North Face and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. The men’s adidas Lite Racer Shoes are a no-brainer at just $35, which is down from its original rate of $65. These shoes are great for back to school with its slip-on design, in case you’re running late in the morning. They’re also available in four fun color options and have a cloud foam interior for added comfort. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out 6PM’s Sneaker Blowout that’s offering up to 70% off adidas, Nike and more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!