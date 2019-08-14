Dick’s Sporting Goods cuts up to 50% off Nike, adidas, The North Face and more

Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods is back with another Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, New Balance, The North Face and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. The men’s adidas Lite Racer Shoes are a no-brainer at just $35, which is down from its original rate of $65. These shoes are great for back to school with its slip-on design, in case you’re running late in the morning. They’re also available in four fun color options and have a cloud foam interior for added comfort. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Epic Dry Shorts $23 (Orig. $30)
- Nike Club Joggers $30 (Orig. $40)
- adidas Alphabounce Instinct Shoes $85 (Orig. $120)
- adidas Lite Racer Shoes $35 (Orig. $65)
- New Balance Fresh Foam Shoes $60 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- The North Face Osito Jacket $52 (Orig. $119)
- Saucony Triumph Shoes $40 (Orig. $160)
- Lady Hagen Half Zip Pullover $33 (Orig. $50)
- Columbia Solar Shield Pullover $18 (Orig. $35)
- CALIA Essential Capris $42 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
