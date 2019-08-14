Drobo 8D wields Thunderbolt 3 and a huge 128TB capacity: $999 (Reg. $1,299)

Amazon is offering the Drobo 8D 8-Drive Thunderbolt 3 DAS for $999 shipped. Matched at Newegg. That’s $300 off the going rate found at retailers like Adorama and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This massive direct attached storage device can hold up to 8 drives. This means users can fill it with up to an incredible 128TB of storage. Hot-swapping is an option, allowing you to quickly swap out drives without a fuss. It wields Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and comes with a cable that supports mind-bending 20GBps transfer speeds although it does support 40GBps if you upgrade later on. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Swing by our roundup of other storage deals today to find a variety of internal SSDs and external drives.
Does an 8-drive array seem like overkill for your needs? Peek at the Drobo 5C for $331. You’ll get a five drive capacity, but will forfeit Thunderbolt 3 speeds for USB 3.0. Thankfully it comes with a USB-C cable, allowing users to easily connect to modern MacBooks and PCs.
Drobo 8D Thunderbolt 3 DAS features:
- Highly scalable direct attached storage array with 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports
- Holds up to 8 x 3.5″ SATA HDDs. Optional SSD boosts performance. Expandable by adding drives or hot-swapping drives with larger ones. On-line and instant capacity expansion
- Intelligent volume management for flexibility & Convenience. Ideal for data-intensive workflows, creative professionals, and small to medium businesses with 128TB volume support
- Designed and created for macOS
