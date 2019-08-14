Drobo 8D wields Thunderbolt 3 and a huge 128TB capacity: $999 (Reg. $1,299)

Amazon is offering the Drobo 8D 8-Drive Thunderbolt 3 DAS for $999 shipped. Matched at Newegg. That’s $300 off the going rate found at retailers like Adorama and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This massive direct attached storage device can hold up to 8 drives. This means users can fill it with up to an incredible 128TB of storage. Hot-swapping is an option, allowing you to quickly swap out drives without a fuss. It wields Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and comes with a cable that supports mind-bending 20GBps transfer speeds although it does support 40GBps if you upgrade later on. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Swing by our roundup of other storage deals today to find a variety of internal SSDs and external drives.

Does an 8-drive array seem like overkill for your needs? Peek at the Drobo 5C for $331. You’ll get a five drive capacity, but will forfeit Thunderbolt 3 speeds for USB 3.0. Thankfully it comes with a USB-C cable, allowing users to easily connect to modern MacBooks and PCs.

Drobo 8D Thunderbolt 3 DAS features:

Highly scalable direct attached storage array with 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports

Holds up to 8 x 3.5″ SATA HDDs. Optional SSD boosts performance. Expandable by adding drives or hot-swapping drives with larger ones. On-line and instant capacity expansion

Intelligent volume management for flexibility & Convenience. Ideal for data-intensive workflows, creative professionals, and small to medium businesses with 128TB volume support

Designed and created for macOS

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!