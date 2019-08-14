Elgato’s Game Capture HD60 Pro ups your Twitch game: $80 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

CORSAIR Outlet via Amazon is offering its Elgato Game Capture HD60 Pro in renewed condition for $79.95 shipped. This is down from its original price of $200, the if it’s $150 sale price at Amazon, and marks one of the biggest discounts we’ve tracked all-time. This capture card goes inside of your computer in a PCIe lane, allowing higher-quality capture than most USB models can handle. You’ll be able to record and stream 1080p60 gameplay, which is crucial for buttery-smooth gaming sessions. Rated 4/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty, though you can purchase up to a four-year protection plan if you plan to stream for a while.

This is about as low as you’ll find a capture card of this caliber, or any really. The USB-based HD60S from Elgato is $150 right now, for comparison. Another way you can up your streaming game, however, would be to pick up the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone at $49 shipped. This will give you crispy audio to go with your high-quality game streams.

Don’t forget that you can upgrade your streaming game even further by picking up a Logitech/Blue camera and microphone bundle with prices starting at $166. Also, the Elgato Stream Deck Mini is down to $60 right now and is a crucial part of any streamer’s toolkit.

Elgato Game Capture HD60 Pro features:

  • Stream and record your Xbox, PlayStation, or Wii U gameplay. 1080p quality with 60 fps
  • Built-in live streaming to Twitch, YouTube along with live commentary feature
  • Instant Gameview: stream with superior low latency technology
  • Master Copy: simultaneous 1080p60 H.264 recording while streaming

