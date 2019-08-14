This $61 Wi-Fi security camera is waterproof for outdoor use (30% off)

Amazon is offering the EZVIZ ezGuard 1080p Wi-Fi Outdoor Security Camera (C3W) for $61.09 shipped. This is down from its $90 going rate, which nets you a 32% savings. If you’re looking for a waterproof way of keeping your smart home safe, this camera does it all. You’ll net 1080p streaming to your smartphone or computer with this camera over Wi-Fi. Plus, it sports onboard storage through microSD cards (a 16GB model is included). This camera is also compatible with Amazon’s voice service, allowing you to ask your Echo Show 5, Fire TV Stick, or other Alexa-enabled devices to “show me the front door”. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

Don’t need the outdoor waterproofing? Check out the Wyze Cam V2 for $26 shipped at Amazon. It also sports 1080p streaming, local recording, Alexa, and Google Assistant. But, the biggest drawback here is you can’t stick it outside. So, do keep that in mind.

EZVIZ ezGuard 1080p Wi-Fi Camera features:

1080p Video, Alarm System, Two-Way Audio, and Motion Detection all packed into a weatherproof and modern design. Everything controlled through a single APP.

Remote Activated Alarm System includes loud siren and bright LED strobe to ward off unwanted visitors. Don’t just monitor your home, give yourself the tools to defend it.

Microphone range up to 15ft and waterproof high decibel speakers allow you to talk to whoever is on the other end. Or activate the alarm if you are unable to speak.

Weatherproof IP66 housing allows functionality in any natural environment. Hard wired power and on-board recording provide additional safeguards in case internet becomes unavailable.

ezGuard is also enhanced with WDR technology to provide you with the clearest video feed in any lighting condition, day or night.

