Garmin vívosmart 4 touts seven-day battery life + HR tracking: $100 ($30 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin vívosmart 4 Fitness Tracker in a variety of styles for $99.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy as well as Garmin direct for the same price. Down from $130, today’s offer saves you 23% and matches the Amazon all-time low. Featuring seven-day battery life, Garmin’s vívosmart 4 can track everything from daily fitness stats and sleep to heart rate, blood oxygen level and more. An OLED touchscreen allows you to view the day’s achievements. Plus, it pairs with your smartphone to deliver text and call notifications. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 155 customers.

Garmin vívosmart 4 features:

Document daily workouts with this Garmin vivosmart 4 activity tracker. It records steps, distance, calories and sleep and syncs data to Garmin Connect to help you plan and achieve goals, and the Move IQ feature automatically starts the timer to monitor different physical movements. This Garmin vivosmart 4 activity tracker has a 7-day battery life.

