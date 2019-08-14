Make your Gmail inbox more productive with DarwinMail Pro, now $10

For many of us, Gmail is a tangled mess of personal emails, work assignments and newsletters. If you are sick of wasting time on sorting messages, DarwinMail Pro can help. This cool Gmail add-on offers some great productivity features, and you can get a 1-year Lite subscription now for $9.99 (Orig. $36) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Remember Google Inbox? It was an app that added loads of useful features to your Gmail, such as bundling and snoozing. Google has since killed that product, but DarwinMail Pro restores many of those innovative features.

After you install the DarwinMail browser extension, you can start categorizing mail by sender, subject, or date. You can also snooze emails, jot down reminders and pin important messages to keep them in your eyeline.

DarwinMail’s Unsend tool lets you take back certain content in sent messages to avoid embarrassment, and Dark Mode is great when you’re working late.

In addition, DarwinMail lets you create email templates. This means you can send newsletters, feedback requests, promotions, and more with a couple of clicks.

Get a 1-year subscription for $9.99 (Orig. $36) or a lifetime subscription for $29.99 (Orig. $180).

