Keep your camera gear, more safe in Nanuk’s $82.50 IP67-rated case (30% off)

Amazon offers the Nanuk 940 Waterproof Hard Case for $81.42 shipped. Typically selling for $118, like you’ll find at B&H right now, that’s good for an over 30% discount and drops the price to the lowest we’ve tracked. Nanuk’s case is perfect for transporting cameras and other sensitive electronic devices thanks to its 20 x 14 x 8-inch interior space. It carries an IP67 water resistance rating, is both dust and shock-proof and can withstand temperatures ranging from -20°F up to 140°F. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you can live without the over 36L storage capacity, then the AmazonBasics Hard Camera Case at $33 is a nice alternative. It sports the same IP67 rating and comes with foam inserts as well, but with a smaller 10.9 x 7.9 x 4.7-inch space.

Nanuk 940 Waterproof Hard Case features:

Your equipment receives first-class protection with the large 940. It features an integrated bezel system, patented Powerclaw latches and an impact-resistant shell that’s weatherproof, crush resistant, dust proof, and lightweight. Definitely a welcome bonus when you’re lugging around your heavy gear.

