Sweep up $230 in savings on Neato’s D6 Laser Guided Smart Robot Vacuum at $500

Best Buy offers the Neato Robotics D6 Connected Laser Guided Smart Robot Vacuum for $499.99 shipped. Typically fetching $730, today’s offer matches our previous mention and beats the sale price at Amazon by $50. Neato’s D6 justifies its premium price tag with a wealth of features like smartphone and voice assistant control, a 120-minute runtime and more. One of the more eye-catching inclusions is a laser-guidance system. This allows the vacuum to effortlessly traverse your home and make the most of its cleaning session. Neato also claims that the unique D-shape design can sweep more thoroughly than circular models. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save a bit more by opting for the previous generation Neato D4 vacuum at $399 instead. One major tradeoff is you’ll drop the runtime down to 75 minutes. Plus if you don’t need the improved laser mapping functionality and are looking to pocket even more of your savings, the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum at $299 is a notable alternative.

For the latest and greatest in the world of robotic vacuums, ECOVACS just introduced two new models with “up to 200 minutes” of charge. Roborock is also offering a $70 launch discount on its all-new S6 Smart Robot Vacuum and Mop.

Neato D6 Laser Guided Robotic Vacuum features:

Keep your floors free from pet hair and dirt with this Neato Botvac D6 connected robot vacuum. LaserSmart technology helps this vacuum scan and memorize your home’s floor plan for efficient cleaning. The 120-minute battery life ensures thorough cleaning with every use, and regular software updates provide access to new features as they are released.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!