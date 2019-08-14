Oakley polo shirts, boardshorts, pullovers and more at 50% off + free shipping

Oakley discounts an array of summer gear at 50% off including board shorts, polos, golf apparel and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. Look fresh at your next golf outing in the men’s Ellispe Evo Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $38. For comparison, this polo was originally priced at $75. Featuring mesh and sweat-wicking material that will help to keep you cool throughout the day. I also love the large logo on the back of this polo and in the front below the buttons. Best of all, you can pair the polo shirt with jeans, shorts or khakis alike. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

