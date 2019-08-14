This well-rated pocket knife is over 20% off, now $15.50 Prime shipped

- Aug. 14th 2019 10:23 am ET

$15.50
0

Amazon offers the Old Timer 24OT Pocket Knife Multi-tool for $15.48 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $20 or more. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low as well. This accessory offers a number of tools to make your outdoor experience easier, including detail and hook blades, a gouge chisel, and a carving knife. Each blade is made of carbon steel, so you know that it is built to last. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Ditch the multi-tool build for Gerber’s wildly-popular EAB Lite Pocket Knife. It’s nearly $4 less than today’s featured deal and offers a much more simplified design with a “contractor-grade” build. It’s made from stainless steel and weighs just 2.5-ounces, so you’ll be able to easily carry it wherever your adventures take you. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 2,100 Amazon reviewers.

Old Timer 24OT Multi-tool features:

  • DURABLE: Blade is made of reliable 65Mn High Carbon Steel with a sawcut handle
  • DEPENDABLE: Quick and easy access with the convenient size, nail pulls, straight gouge, hook blade, v-scorp, gouge scorp and chisel making it ideal for carving and whittling
  • SECURE: Have confidence that the blade will not slip with the security of the heat treated back springs
  • BE PREPARED: Knife features nickel silver bolsters

$15.50

Old Timer

