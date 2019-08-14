This unique 4-port USB 3.0 hub offers full transparency for $8.50 (50% off)

ORICO Technology Co (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4-Port Transparent USB 3.0 Hub for $8.49 Prime shipped when the code ZQMA5T26 is used at checkout. This is 50% off its going rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You can never have enough USB ports on your computer. This turns one into four with a unique transparent design. Plus, with an external power source, you’ll be able to charge devices while doing data transfers. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Pick up this 2-pack of USB-C to USB 3.0 adapters for $4 Prime shipped and make this hub compatible with Apple’s latest devices. This simple adapter supports full USB 3.0 speeds and will make your new hub vastly more compatible with newer computers.

ORICO USB 3.0 Hub features:

The transparent chassis provide visible details because we are confident in the quality

4* USB 3.0 ports offer high-speed data transfer speed up to 5Gbps, to meet your diverse demands of transmission and expansion

Powered by VL817 intelligent chip, the visible intrinsic power, charge, and transfer, stable and intelligent

Two independent power supply interfaces ensure that large-capacity mobile devices are transmitted and connected more stable

