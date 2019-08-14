Perry Ellis Clearance Event takes 40% off all sale items with deals from $35

For a limited time only, Perry Ellis offers 40% off all sale items with shirts and pants for $35. Discount is applied at checkout. Free complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more for Perry Perks members (free to sign up). The men’s Modern Fit Portfolio Dress Pants are on sale for $36 and originally were priced at $85. These dress pants are available in four color options and features wrinkle-free material so you stay polished throughout the day. Also, be sure to pair these pants with the Bright Floral Print Dress Shirt that’s on sale for $35. This shirt also features stretch for a comfortable fit. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Gradient Striped Shirt $30 (Orig. $80)
- Slim Fit Textured Knit Jacket $90 (Orig. $185)
- Quarter Zip Sweater $45 (Orig. $70)
- Slim Fit Non-Iron Solid Dress Shirt $35 (Orig. $80)
- Stewart Portfolio Dress Shoe $60 (Orig. $100)
- Pique Polo Shirt $24 (Orig. $60)
- Modern Fit Bengaline Portfolio Dress Pant $36 (Orig. $85)
- 2 Piece Medium Blue Heather Suit $230 (Orig. $375)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!