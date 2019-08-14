Philips Wake-up Alarm Clock w/ Sunrise Simulation hits new low: $60 ($40 off)

Walmart is offering the Philips Wake-up Light Alarm Clock with Colored Sunrise Simulation for $60 shipped. This is down from its $140 list price, $100 going rate these days, and $75 sale price at Amazon (when in-stock there). This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you struggle to wake up in the mornings like me, then this alarm clock is perfect for you. It simulates the sunrise, helping you to wake up gently every morning (even before the sun actually comes up.) Rated 4/5 stars.

Ditch the Philips namesake and grab this $26 shipped wake-up sunrise alarm clock at Amazon. Though it won’t have colored sunrise simulation, it still helps you to wake up more gently than a standard alarm.

Philips Wake-up Light features:

Light therapy lamp and natural sunrise alarm clock for improving your sleep, energy, and well-being

Philips’ #1 best-selling wake- up light alarm clock. Only Philips wake- up lights are clinically proven to help you wake up feeling more refreshed

Relax and drift off to sleep with dimming sunset and sounds. Colored sunrise simulation alarm clock wakes you gradually with a natural light lamp and a speaker that plays a choice of 5 wake-up sounds, or FM radio with tap-to-snooze

