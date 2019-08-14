Pick up the Polk Audio Bookshelf Loudspeaker for a new low at $259 (Save 30%)

Adorama is currently offering the Polk Audio LSiM703 Bookshelf Loudspeaker for $259 shipped. Normally selling for $375 direct from Polk, you’ll find it going for $329 from third-party Amazon sellers. Today’s offer is $40 under our previous mention and the lowest we’ve seen overall. For comparison, a pair will typically run you $749. Featuring a 3-way driver system, this dynamically balanced loudspeaker also packs a 36Hz-40kHz frequency response range. Polk’s PowerPort Bass Venting feature is also included, which cuts down on wasted power and produces a more efficient bass response. Rated 4+ stars from over 80% of shoppers. More below.

A solid purchase to make alongside the single speaker is the SMSL Amplifier and Power Adapter for $66 when clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon. It allows you to adjust audio settings and more on the speaker.

Though if you won’t be starting from scratch, complete your setup with a pair of wall-mounted speaker stands at just $25.50. Bringing these into the mix let you get the perfect angle for these speakers and free up some space on your desk or home entertainment console.

Polk Audio LSiM703 Bookshelf Loudspeaker features:

The LSiM series loudspeaker is Polk Audio’s best high-performance loudspeaker. Polk Audio designed the LSiM series loudspeakers to create a sound that virtually transports you to the scene of the recorded performance. Dynamic Balance is a proprietary Polk Audio technology using laser imaging to determine what combination of speaker materials create the least amount of resonance. Eliminating resonance in speakers results in a wide, smooth response, & low distortion.

